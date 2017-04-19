Arlington Hiring Expo with Texas Rangers

Join us for a job fair for service members, veterans, and military spouses at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

All registered veterans and military spouses are eligible to receive up to two free tickets to attend that evening's game between the Rangers and the Mariners.

EVENT SCHEDULE

► 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. | Personal Branding Workshop

This Hiring Our Heroes employment workshop is led by HR and workforce professionals and covers a variety of topics including resume building, networking, and interview tips, taking into account the job seeker's military background and lifestyle. Hiring Our Heroes digital tools are also integrated into the workshop curriculum. Immediately following the workshop, volunteer career coaches will help you develop an elevator pitch, participate in a mock interview, and create a more effective resume.

► 10 - 10:45 a.m. | Employer Roundtable -- with HOH President Eric Eversole and Personal Branding Ambadssador/Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer

► 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Hiring Fair

REGISTRATION

► Employers and Service Organizations: Click here to register.

► Job Seekers: Click here to register.

Why register? Job seekers can upload their resumes to be viewed by employers ahead of the event.

ABOUT THIS EVENT

This Texas Rangers, Toyota, Nestle, Capital One, La Quinta Inns & Suites, and FedEx sponsored hiring event is being conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Ft. Worth Chamber of Commerce, Texas Employment Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Leadership Program, the Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (DOL VETS), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, The American Legion, Goodwill Industries International, NBC News, and other local partners.

If you have any other questions, please visit our FAQ page.